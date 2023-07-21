Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 135.07%.

Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Featured Stories

