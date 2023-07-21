Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 255,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $58.58 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $600.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

