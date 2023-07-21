JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $157.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $155.09 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

