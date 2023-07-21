JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

