Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 602,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -223.19%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

