Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KSANF stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

