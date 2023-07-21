Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $15.02

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.02, but opened at $15.63. Kanzhun shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 178,417 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.