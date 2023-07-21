KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 95,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 221,338 shares.The stock last traded at $38.24 and had previously closed at $38.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,962,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.