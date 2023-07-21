KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 7% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.37. 1,160,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,205,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of KE by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.