Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.