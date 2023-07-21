Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.50 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.