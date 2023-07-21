Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,772 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

