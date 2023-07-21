Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 30,709 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $89,374.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,611 shares of company stock worth $1,164,491. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

