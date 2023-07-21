Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 246,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.