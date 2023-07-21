Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 56,445 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,445 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemours Stock Down 0.6 %

CC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Chemours stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

