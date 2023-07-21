Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

