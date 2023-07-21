Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in June

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,614 shares of company stock worth $2,505,175. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 7.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.