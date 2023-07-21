Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in June

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,614 shares of company stock worth $2,505,175. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
