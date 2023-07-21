Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.44 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 558.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

