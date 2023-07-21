LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5,235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 151,614 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

