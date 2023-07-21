Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 803.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.90.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $332.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.97 and a 1-year high of $342.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.