Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

LEXX stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

