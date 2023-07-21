Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.39. Lilium shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 6,243,146 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Lilium Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.