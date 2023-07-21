Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.39. Lilium shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 6,243,146 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lilium by 92.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 566,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.