LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LIQT opened at $3.38 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

