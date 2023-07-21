LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

