Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 5.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 1,816,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,043,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

