Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $336.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

MDGL opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

