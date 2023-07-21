Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 6.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94. 5,655,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,049,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 5.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

