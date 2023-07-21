MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day moving average is $318.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

