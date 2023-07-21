MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

