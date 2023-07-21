MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
MaxLinear Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
