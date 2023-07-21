Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $55.93 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

