Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up to $303.06

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $303.06, but opened at $312.50. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $316.86, with a volume of 64,116 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

