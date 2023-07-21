Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAP. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

