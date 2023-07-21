Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 15,975 Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 169.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $502.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

