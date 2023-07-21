Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 20,994 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,306,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $225.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.