Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 67,716 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 602.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 4.93% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VLU stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $125.88 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
