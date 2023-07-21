Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.71.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

