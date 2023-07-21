Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 359.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,268,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,453,000 after buying an additional 363,248 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 876.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,111,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,570,000 after buying an additional 5,485,867 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 388,071 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,659,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 268,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.