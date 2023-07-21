Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $418.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.66 and a 200 day moving average of $377.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $322.84 and a 1-year high of $429.75.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

