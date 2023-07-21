Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 46,996 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1,345.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7,004.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.