Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 955.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

SYBT opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $78,168. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

