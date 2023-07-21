Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

