Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $378,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SLV opened at $22.68 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

