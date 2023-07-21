Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $415,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 988.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $79.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

