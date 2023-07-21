Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 488.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $60.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.