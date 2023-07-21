Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 2,298.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,448 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 6.40% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,034,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,963,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $177.19 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $151.58 and a 12 month high of $182.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

