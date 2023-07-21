Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $296.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.37 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day moving average is $278.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

