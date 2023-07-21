Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,883 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after purchasing an additional 154,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 766,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 309,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.