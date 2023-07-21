Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

Medpace stock opened at $246.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.75. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $252.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.