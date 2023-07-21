Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 22,472 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 825.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.