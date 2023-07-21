Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 38,145 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 544.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $448.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

